Sunola Foods and Sunsets have emerged winners of the 2019 edition of Kewalram Chanrai football championship held at the Nitel sports ground, Oshodi, Lagos.

Sunola Foods pipped Chanrai Nigeria Limited team by a lone goal to win the male category, just as Sunseeds Limited defeated their Afcott counterparts by a lone goal to clinch the coveted females’ trophy. Speaking at the final, the Group Managing Director, Mr. Siva Suburamanina expressed their profound gratitude to the organizers and respective participants at the Games, which were regarded as the best vehicles to mutual love and inspiration among the entire staff and the Management to dutifully promote efficiency and continued expansion, growth and meaningful success of all, with a view to actualizing their expectation for a better, improved secured tomorrow for all. He also seized the event to appeal for a very great strong synergy among all, to firmly arrive at continued realization of positive socio economic success with reappraisal of such concerted efforts to actualize such laudable goals of human dignity at all times for improved secured tomorrow.

The group’s deputy managing director, Elder Victor Eburajolo, other directors, divisional management staff and executives, including the Vice President (Projects) of the group, PHF Rotn Sanjeev Tandon, duly assisted respectively by Human Resources Managers, Mr. Tunde Opatola and Mr. Gbenga Oguntusi, the Match Commissioner, Mr. Harry Ijeh, among others grace the final.