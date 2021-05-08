By Bolaji Okunola

Players of Nigeria Professional Football League side Sunshine Stars are owed six months’ salaries, Nigeria League Menu can reveal.

The players are yet to be paid since last November despite showing zeal towards lifting the team to a comfortable zone on the league table.

An Akure Gunners official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the players and backroom staff are unhappy with the current situation of the club, stressing further that the players and officials are likely to embark on protest in order to voice out their request.

“We are yet to be paid six months’ salary and the players are unhappy about it. The second phase of the league will kicks off this weekend and how do you expect the players to put on their best when they are not motivated.

“With the look of things, I believe the players won’t hesitate to stage a protest in order to voice out their worries. I urged the management and the state government to help intervene before it’s too late,” he begged.