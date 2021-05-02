The management of Sunshine Stars of Akure are battling to wriggle themselves of the quagmire they have found themselves in the transfer of its player, Franklin Olanitori Sasere to Swiss club, FC Lugano.

Nigeria League Menu exclusively gathered that Sasere was allegedly transferred to FC Lugano in a deal worth €200,000 but with a condition that the agents that brokered the deal will benefit fifty percent of the amount.

However, rather than the deal brings succor to the management of the Akure team, instead, accusations of treachery, especially from the side of the agents are renting the air. Yet, the sum, if remitted into the account of the team, could be enough to clear the arrears of debts owed players, officials and other creditors of the team.

Nigeria League Menu learnt that the former chairman of the team, Otunba Tajudeen Akinyemi allegedly had an agreement with the two agents, Adeyemi Adeyinka and Adeshina Moshood for 50% share of the total proceed but unfortunately, the money matured after the chairman was out of office.

With the money released by FC Lugano, a new twist emerged as the new management, we understand, claimed 20% of the 50% share accrued to Sunshine Stars would be used to pay an unnamed lawyer contracted to get Lugano released the money.

It is this decision that prompted the former club’s Intermediary and Director of Players’ Management, Aminu Yusuf to petition the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN), in a letter dated April 27 and addressed to the Secretary-General.

“This is to sensitize the Players Union of the scheming and tactics of the management of Sunshine Stars to mismanage the proceeds of the transfer by way of padding/stuffing fees to be paid to agents and some unscrupulous elements who were never integral participants in the transfer of the Franklin Sasere to Lugano of Switzerland.

“Sasere was transferred from to Lugano for a whopping sum of 200,000.00 Euros in September 2020 and the transfer was facilitated by Graf Sports International and represented by two unregistered Intermediaries, Adeyemi Adeyinka and Shina.

“The management of the club represented by Alhaji Tajudeen Akinyemi then in an acting capacity as the Chairman of the club signed an agreement with the agent that brokered the transfer and conceded 50% of the transfer i.e. 100,000.00 Euros to the agents as agent fees.

“Amazingly, another local agent, Pastor Bolawa Adekoyore, is also demanding 70% of the transfer fees and his action is predicated on the fact that while the transfer talks was going on, he had gone to Nigeria Football Federation to collect a provisional clearance for the player and unknowing to him that the player had signed a one-year extension of his contract with Sunshine Stars Football Club thus rendering the provisional clearance issued to the Pastor invalid.

“It may interest you to note that this matter was also reported to the Ondo State House of Assembly and a sharing formula was also proposed by the house committee on Sports conceding the club to earn only 20% and the agent 10% while the Pastor will get 70%.