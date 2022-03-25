SunshineGzuz: Fast rising Afro-fusion singer ready for global stage

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

With the abundance of talents in the Nigerian entertainment industry, one music artist that’s slowly carving his path to the top is Onugha Victor better known by his stage name, SunshineGzuz.

The Anambra state born singer who is currently signed to Made from Birth record(MFB) has made strong foray into the industry, releasing some dope songs that has gained positive reviews on various music platforms.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

His latest release, “correct” featuring fast rising stars Scotty and Suscex is currently warming hearts around streets in Nigeria. SunshineGzuz’s effectual blend of local Igbo language into most of his song makes him one of the heavyweight music forces from the South Eastern region of Nigeria.

The singer and songwriter while discussing his future plans revealed that his strongest concern and passion in life is to build a successful career and make his family proud.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said:”African music is at the centre focus globally now. I see myself as one of the few fortunate artists that have enjoyed small fraction of fame in the industry. I am ever committed to producing good songs, building an amazing career and making everyone around me proud”, the don’t stress it crooner, said.

SunshineGzuz labeled Nigerian entertainment industry as the biggest in Africa and stated that his gaze is on international stage.

“Nigerian music industry is by far the biggest in Africa. We’ve been lucky to have many superstars achieving great things across the globe. This is a big motivation for young artists like me and I have no doubt that sooner I will be right up there. I am confident in my craft and with God everything is possible”.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

As the contemporary world celebrates Afrobeat infectious sounds and artists, SunshineGzuz like most other emerging stars with obvious talents will be hoping to further spread the genre and also cement their status on the international scene.