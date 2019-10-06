Agatha Emeadi

Managing Director/CEO of SUNU Health Nigeria Limited Dr. Patrick Korie has reiterated his organization’s readiness to set a World Health Organization (WHO) standard for the treatment of malaria for their enrollees.

This is coming as a result of Malaria being at 53% during the 2018 diagnosis, which he said has become a concern to the organisation. He also used the opportunity to announce the re-branding of the company which was formerly known as Management Health Care Services (MHCS).

“Nigeria is a Malaria endemic zone, which is one of the causes of mortality and sick leave absenteeism. Therefore, we would like to change the narratives with our enrollees by setting up a World Health Organization (WHO) standard in the treatment of Malaria for our enrollees.

At the Stakeholders meeting, Dr. Korie said that the gathering again was to educate and improve customers’ experience ,which is measured by a good health outcome, which also translates into improved health of their enrollees.

“To us, customers’ experience is measured by good health outcomes. This means improved health of our enrollees, which implies providing all forms of access that would enable our customers have access to quality care. Access to quality care is a fundamental human right and at SUNU health, we are set to promote and defend it. It is also our function as a Health Management Organisation (HMO) to establish and ensure quality assurance systems for the provision of quality health care service and for our providers to queue into the benefiting programme.”