At almost 60, billionaire businesswoman and renowned architect, Princess Fifi Ekanem Ejindu is an enchantress and an alluring personality —physically and mentally. The entrepreneur cum fashionista still makes everyone stop in their tracks with her mesmerizing beauty and appealing statuesque. Not only that, the Cross River State-born Princess and great granddaughter of King James Ekpo Bassey of Cobham Town is a well-educated, polished and sophisticated personality. Her contributions to the growth of the architecture and housing industry in Nigeria, nay Africa are widely recognized. But as an entrepreneur, Fifi knows her onions and she has continuously excelled in all her endeavours. Suffice to say she is an expert in the art of money-making and also graceful in the fine grasp of business intricacies. Interestingly, at the moment, the likable founder and CEO of Building Support Systems and the Principal Partner of Starcrest Group of Companies is said to be working on a new dream project that sources said would literally shake the city of Abuja and eventually change the narrative in the real estate sector of the Federal Capital Territory.

With over a billion naira said to have gone on the preliminary work on the massive project to be situated in Maitama District of Abuja, many are already thumbing up Fifi, given her ingenuity. For a woman whose eyes are on the future, it is not surprising that she is trying to expand her business interest. However, in spite of her great accomplishments, one can say that this architect, who once described her work as “Neo-traditional” is still a story waiting to be told. As she works hard to expand, the beautiful style icon is also planning to pull a Hollywood-style party for her 60th birthday coming up in May. Hold your breath! While the details are yet to be made public, Spotlight gathered that Fifi’s Diamond gig will be held on one of the most beautiful beaches in Central America.. And this will surely dwarf her well-publicised previous parties.

