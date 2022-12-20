From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

It was promise made and fulfilled in Abuja on Tuesday as the Interim Management Committee (IMC) and sponsor, Dozy Mmobuosi, presented a N100 million Cheque to Shooting Stars Football Club, as the price money for winning the just concluded Premier League Super Cup pre-season tournament.

Speaking before the presentation in Abuja, Head of Operations of the Premier league, Davidson Owumi, made it very clear that continental championship exploit was the main consideration for selecting the teams that participated.

He also revealed that eight teams will be involved in the preseason tournament next year, adding that; “We will take note of the challenges noticed in this edition to organise the next edition. We will increase it to eight teams in the next edition.”

In his own response, IMC chairman and former member House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Gbenga Elegbeleye, disclosed at the event that the committee will on Wednesday announce the date for the resumption of this year’s Premier League season.

“We will announce the date for the resumption of our league on Wednesday. The date will be made public after our meeting with the club owners. We want to commend the sponsor of this Super Four tournament.

“We can see that history was made when as Africa team played in the semifinals of the World Cup. We have the capacity to do that but we can only do that if we development our domestic league,” he said.

The sponsored also clarified that contrary to the speculations that 3SC will share the price money with other participants, the Ibadan-based club will enjoy the booty alone, disclosing that the first runner-up, Enyimba FC will smile to the back with N30 million just as other participants will get N10 million each.