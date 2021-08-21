Super Eagles star Ogenyi Onazi is back in Turkey after he signed a one-year deal with his former club Denizlispor.

Onazi joined the TFF First League side after parting ways with Lithuanian club FK Zalgiris Vilnius just six months after signing for them.

This will be Onazi’s second spell with The Roosters after playing for the club in the first half of 2020. Onazi is familiar with the Turkish environment, having previously spent four years in the country.

The forgotten Super Eagles star moved to the country in 2016 to sign for Trabzonspor after leaving Lazio. He played for the Black Sea Storm for three and half years before signing for Denizlispor.

Onazi had a decent spell with Vilnius, scoring three times and providing one assist in 26 appearances. Denizlispor will hope he can build on that as they hope to gain promotion back to the Turkish top-flight.

The 28-year-old has won 51 caps for the Super Eagles, but he hasn’t played for the team since 2018.