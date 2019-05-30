Bolaji Okunola

Key members of Nigeria Super Eagles squad for the 32nd edition of African Cup of Nation have started jetting into the country for preparation ahead of the bi-annual tournament.

Daily Sun Sports gathered that Super Eagles’ Assistant Captain, Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen and host of others are currently in town to swell the team camp billed to open on Sunday June 2nd in Asaba, Delta State.

The three times African champion under the tutelage of Franco-German Coach, Gernot Rohr had rolled out 25-man professional squad, which would be drilled for the four weeks tournament billed for June 19 to July 21.

Musa via his Instagram page posted his readiness, while Etebo and Osimhen were pictured with bags and baggages, as they flew out of their respective base in Europe.

It was gathered Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is not far away, as he was inspired by teammate, Iheanacho during his traditional wedding, which held last week in Abuja.

Meanwhile, defender Leon Balogun had hit the gym, as he heightened his preparation ahead of his first AFCON outing. He posted: “Nothing will work unless you do.”

Nigeria will trade tackles with Burundi on 22nd June, confronting Guinea on 26th June and tackle Madagascar on 30th June, all in Alexandria, Egypt.