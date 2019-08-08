Top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have disclosed that the Super Eagles will host Benin Republic in an opening 2021 AFCON qualifier in Benin City. The Super Eagles host Benin on November 11.

The three-time African champions were drawn in a qualifying group, which also has Lesotho and Sierra Leone, with the top two teams advancing to the tournament proper in Cameroon.

The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City was the home ground for the country’s U-20 women’s team to qualify for last year’s U-20 women’s World Cup in France. It has an artificial pitch.

The Eagles had recently played their home games in Asaba and Uyo.