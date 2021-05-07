CAF has confirmed that round two of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers scheduled to begin next month has been postponed for another three months.

The qualifying campaign will now begin in the September window and run through October, November (2021) and March 2022.

CAF released an official statement this morning that it had decided to shift the start of the qualifiers due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need to ensure the optimal playing conditions for all participating teams.

Soccernet had earlier reported that some stadiums have not met CAF’s requirement in hosting matches. The latest decision means the Super Eagles now have the June international window free, although a friendly game could still be arranged.

However, that’s highly unlikely as the Euros and the COPA America will be taking place this summer. The three-time African champions have been placed in Group C of the qualifiers alongside Liberia, Central African Republic and Cape Verde.

The Super Eagles have qualified for the biggest sporting competition in the world on six occasions and have made the knockout stages three times.