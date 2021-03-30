A major telecommunication outfit in Nigeria, MTN is not happy that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has consistently ignored showing appreciation for their effort at ferrying the Super Eagles to Porto Novo for the AFCON qualifier against Benin Republic.

MTN, it was gathered, supported the round trip to Benin largely by providing two new boats and seven crew members, which specifically conveyed the players to Benin and back.

“The two boats were the newest among about seven used by the NFF for the trip. This was because the players as main actors were prime in the arrangement of the federation,” an impeachable source close to the federation revealed.

The contingent, which included the NFF President Amaju Pinnick and 1st Vice Seyi Akinwunmi, travelled on Friday and returned on Sunday.

In addition, our source, who should know also authoritatively, revealed that the telecommunications outfit also provided life insurance cover for all those who travelled for the match.

“After making use of MTN lounge, we also took off from their jetty on Friday and also docked there on Sunday,” the source added.