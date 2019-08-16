Nigerian-German goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye has reacted after getting first Super Eagles call up for next month’s international friendly match against Ukraine.

The 19-year-old Fortuna Düsseldorf II stopper had in the past maintained that he would only consider playing for Nigeria at international level, but was forced to miss the Olympic qualifiers last March against Libya after his German club, due to club engagement, blocked him.

Okoye is delighted as he took to his official Twitter handle to celebrate his Super Eagles called up.

“Can‘t express my feelings and how happy I am to get my first call up for the Super Eagles. All praise to the most high. Thanks for all the messages!” Okoye wrote via his twitter handle @OkoyeMaduka.

The three-time Africa Champions are struggling with a reliable number one keeper to replace former Wolves stopper, Carl Ikeme, who quit football due to leukemia in June 2017, one year before 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.