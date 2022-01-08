Former Monaco fullback Elderson Echiejile reckons that the Super Eagles should be regarded as one of the favourites to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, insisting that the absence of some key players and a new coach at the helm will not be a stumbling block.

Echiejile has fond memories of the Africa Cup of Nations, starting every single game as Nigeria won the title in South Africa in 2013, and that was three years after helping the country to a podium finish in Angola.

With the talents in the Nigeria squad, they are clearly superior to Group D opponents Sudan and Guinea-Bissau, and will certainly give Egypt a run for their money.

Interim Nigeria boss has picked exciting young players such as Samuel Chukwueze, Maduka Okoye, Chidera Ejuke and Umar Sadiq who are aiming to add to their burgeoning reputation during the tournament in Cameroon.

Speaking to Brila FM, Echiejile said : “This is football anything is possible, you just have to believe, work towards it.

“Scenarios like this the team might just end up winning the trophy because they’ve had some changes before the tournament – new players trying to know each other.

“Those are not easy factors to waive. Definitely it will affect the team. If they believe, work really hard and they are focused, they have the talent. They could really shock Africa and do very well in the tournament”.

The Super Eagles trained for the first time in Garoua on Thursday evening ahead of their opening match against Egypt on January 11.