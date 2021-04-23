Victor Osimhen believes the current Nigerian team are well-equipped to win next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles head into the competition as one of the favourites after finishing top of their qualifying group unbeaten.

Gernot Rohr’s men finished top of Group L with four wins and two draws. Aside from that, the three-time African champions are blessed with numerous talents, especially in the attacking department.

The Super Eagles have the likes of Paul Onuachu, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, Terem Moffi- who are impressing at their respective clubs- in their squad.

And Osimhen believes this group of players can finally win the country’s fourth continental title in Cameroon next year.

“I think we’ve got everything we need to win the next Afcon and to go even more further to qualify for the World Cup, Osimhen told ESPN.