Players of the Super Eagles, yesterday, at their Helnan Palestine Hotel, Alexandria, threw a party to celebrate Coach Gernot Rohr, who clocked 66 years yesterday.

The players returned from the evening training at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport to sing and dance to melodious acapella in wishing the Germany born coach happy birthday.

Rohr, a former defender as a professional footballer, was born in Mannheim, Germany. He took over as Nigeria’s coach in 2016, having previously handled Burkina Faso, Niger and Gabon, apart from being a coach of clubs like Etoile Sahel of Tunisia, Bordeaux, Creteil, Nice and Ajaccio in France.