Super Eagles’ goalkeeper coach, Alloy Agu has revealed that there are efforts to bring in new goal keepers by scouting “both home and abroad” to bolster the team.

Agu was addressing questions on Nigeria’s challenge with finding a formidable goal tender since the exit of Carl Ikeme and the inconsistency with the three goalkeepers selected for the AFCON 2019.

“A lot of things have been said about that department and that department has also lived up to expectations. Before I took up the job of the Super Eagles, Enyeama was the fourth choice goal keeper of the team,” Agu told footballlive.ng.

“Enyeama became first choice under my watch.”

He has a record since inception of our World Cup campaign that non after him has been able to break until date.

“When Enyeama left the show, I brought in Carl Ikeme.

Ikeme did so well for Nigeria, that goalkeeping position was solidified, until he fell sick and I had to bring in the same Daniel Akpeyi.

“At one time we played against Algeria in the World Cup qualifiers, the same Akpeyi rescued us and we beat the Algerian team that was number one in Africa at the time.

“So, this is the situation, now we’re working and I can tell you categorically that, I have embarked with the scouting team on a search within and outside Nigeria to make sure that we get reliable hands that can solidify that goalkeeping position in the Super Eagles.”