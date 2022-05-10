By Emma Jemegah

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially been ordered to jettison the interview session that purportedly threw up Portuguese Jose Peseiro as the preferred Super Eagles technical adviser.

This decision was reached after yesterday’s meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare in Abuja.

The meeting had in attendance the Sports Minister and some of the officials of the ministry as well as the NFF delegation led by the President, Amaju Pinnick and the Secretary General of the federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

Daily Sunsports gathered that the resolutions reached at the meeting includes giving the NFF more time to conduct fresh interviews with interested coaches before arriving at the preferred choice.

“The meeting between Sports Ministry and NFF went very well; both bodies agreed to work together in the interest of Nigerian football,” it was gathered.

According to a source privy to the meeting, the following recommendations were agreed upon.

“That the NFF will take the next few days to conduct further interviews with the prospective coaches/candidates seeking to become the Super Eagles Technical Adviser.

“ Thereafter, the NFF will meet with the Ministry to reach a final decision on the matter.

“ Key Performance Indicators, (KPIs) are to be fully worked out and put in place before a new national coach is hired.”

Similarly, the Ministry was said to have tasked the NFF on absolute commitment to the rebuilding process for Nigerian football and the national teams in all areas.