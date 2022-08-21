Cardiff City have confirmed that Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins has suffered an injury that will keep him out of action for the rest of the season.

It is a devastating blow for Collins, who has been excellent for Cardiff since moving to Wales in the summer.

The fullback quit German 2.Bundesliga side Paderborn to join Cardiff City on a free transfer and had been brilliant in his first three Championship appearances.

Collins picked up the man-of-the-match award on his debut in the 1-0 home win over Norwich City on July 30.

The 28-year-old was equally impressive in Cardiff’s 2-1 defeat at Reading and the subsequent 1-0 triumph over Birmingham City.

However, Collins only lasted nine minutes in the matchday four clash at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday night.

The left-back injured his knee while attempting to dismiss Darnell Furlong and had to be helped out of the pitch.

And Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has confirmed that Collins is out until next year.

The English manager revealed that the Nigeria international ruptured his ACL and will require surgery.