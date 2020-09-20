By Bunmi Ogunyale
SUPER Eagles defender, Abdullahi Shehu has parted ways with Turkish side, Bursaspor after two and a half years at the club.
The erstwhile Kano Pillars star revealed his decision to leave the club via his Twitter handle on Saturday.
He wrote; “After two and a half years at Bursa City with 60 games, beautiful and ugly moments, it is time to say goodbye. A difficult decision, but the time has come to move on.
“Where do I begin? When I received the offer from Bursaspor in January 2018, I was convinced it was the best decision of my career to play at this big club with a huge history in Turkish football.
“It was an emotional day when I made my competitive debut against Alayanspor, four days after my unveiling. My first home game against Besiktas was incredible with the Crocodiles.
“To play for one of the biggest clubs in the Turkish League, to become part of the Bursa family, to work with some of the best managers and players in the world has truly been an honour.
“We fought hard in 2019 and relegated, it was an ugly experience. I had offers to play in the first division but I decided to stay with this great club, my passion and loyalty for the Bursas badge. It was my best decision and I didn’t regret making such sacrifice for this lovely family.”
Leave a Reply