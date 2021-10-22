Super Eagles have dropped two places in the FIFA men’s rankings for the month of October. The Nigerian team dropped 14 points to go from 34th in the world to 36th.

The drop followed a shock 1-0 home loss to the Central African Republic (CAR) in the first leg of their 2022 World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

However, the three-time African champions are still the fifth-ranked nation in Africa. The Teranga Lions remain the number one ranked country in Africa and 20th in the world, followed by Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles, who dropped one place in the world to 27th.

Morocco moved above African Champions Algeria into third place, while Nigeria are fifth.

Meanwhile, Belgium remain the number one ranked nation despite losing their two matches in the UEFA Nations League finals.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Brazil are second, with France moving ahead of England into the third position. Italy also moved up one spot into fourth place while The Three Lions round up the top five.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .