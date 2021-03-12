Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa holds no bitterness that Enyimba FC goalkeeper John Noble has replaced him in the national team.

Instead, the Heartland FC gloveman is delighted for Noble, who earned his first Super Eagles invite on Tuesday after a bright start to the year with the Aba Elephants.

Ezenwa made his Super Eagles bow in 2015 and has been the most consistent home-based star since Rohr took over affairs at the three-time African champions’ helm.

The 32-year-old shot-stopper was part of the Nigerian contingent to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, amassing 19 caps in all for the Super Eagles.

But a poor recent form for Heartland – Ezenwa conceded 12 goals in six NPFL matches for the Naze Millionaires – has seen the former youth international lose his place for club and country.

Rohr responded by inviting Noble, whose exploits – conceding eight goals in 11 games – have powered Enyimba to the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup and high up the NPFL table.

The development is not a pleasant one for Ezenwa, but the veteran shot-stopper has expressed his happiness for Noble while revealing he is focused on winning back his spot.