Nigeria will confront Cameroon, on Saturday, in one of the Round of 16 matches at the ongoing 32nd Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The encounter billed for the Alexandria Stadium will kick off 5pm Nigeria time.

Yesterday’s goalless draw between Cameroon and Benin Republic, and Ghana’s 2-0 defeat of Guinea Bissau condemned the Indomitable Lions to second place in Group F, prompting a direct confrontation with the Super Eagles who finished second in Group B.

Cameroon defeated Nigeria in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1984, 1988 and 2000, but most painful for the Super Eagles was the agonising penalty shoot-out loss in front of home fans at the National Stadium, Lagos, on February 13, 2000.

In 2004, Jay Jay Okocha spearheaded a sweet 2-1 defeat of Cameroon in a quarter final match at the Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet in Monastir, Tunisia, and in the 2018 FIFA World Cup African qualifying series, the Super Eagles lashed the Lions 4-0 in Uyo, and were forced to a 1-1 draw in Yaounde.

Nigeria and Cameroon share eight African titles between them. While the Indomitable Lions have won five times (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017), Nigeria lifted the trophy in 1980, 1994 and 2013.