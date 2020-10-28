The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of Babafemi Raji as the new Media Officer of the Super Eagles. He takes over from Toyin Ibitoye after five-and-half years of service.
Raji is the Group Manager, Programmes and Contents in Brila Media Group. He was a member of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Media Committee set up by the tournament sponsors, and is a certified management consultant and a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants.
Also, the NFF has announced the appointment of Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu as the Media Officer of the Super Falcons. She takes over from Jane Onyinye Nweze.
Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu, is an astute women football advocate and a writer with pas- sion for domestic women’s league.
She’s a former footballer, having played for clubs like Hamza Queens, Flamming Flamingos and Ibom Angels before pursuing her education further.
NFF’s Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire, praised Ibitoye and Nweze for excellent services rendered while they were with the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons respectively, and wished both of them good fortune in their future endeavours.
