Super Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr is nostalgic that the team would be leaving Alexandria, Egypt’s second largest city after today’s game against Cameroon, win or lose.

After today, all the remaining matches at the Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations would move to Cairo as other centres would be shot down.

But, Rohr wishes the Nigerian team remain in the city of Alexandria after they might have defeated Cameroon today.

“We feel at home in Alexandria, having played all our previous games here. Our regret will be to leave here, but I hope we win tomorrow (today) so we can continue in Cairo. We have enjoyed our stay at the Hanel Palestine hotel.

“The training ground here, too, is good. I told our kit man to give t-shirts to the groundsmen to show appreciation for the good job they have done.”