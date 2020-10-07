The Super Eagles had their first training session in Austria ahead of their games against Tunisia and Algeria with coach Gernot Rohr joining the team in the work out at the start before the boys were put through their places in batches while Aloy Agu had a different session with the goalkeepers. Outfield players were made to play against themselves in a mini-test game to ease them into the session.

One of the players who stood out was Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi with his decision making in tight spaces, helping his team to keep hold of possession.

Samuel Kalu also impressed with his quick feet as he glided past his markers with ease despite the tight space they were made to train.

Kalu’s close pal and fellow winger, Moses Simon was his usual self, turning defence into attack with his pace and strength. He scored a grounder to round up a very lively session. Newly invited German-Nigerian defender, Kevin Akpoguma also won the admiration of his teammates with his ability to defend and also join the attack. He was also very neat and tidy with the ball at his feet.