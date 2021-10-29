The remains of late Super Eagles’ former Media Officer, Ben Omokagbor Alaiya, who died recently after a brief illness, will be laid to rest in his hometown, Ososo, Edo State, tomorrow (Saturday).

Alaiya, who was Super Eagles’ media officer from November 2011 to February 2015, died on October 5 in his hometown, Ososo, Edo State, after a brief illness.

According to Alaiya’s family, the deceased’s grave was dug, as it is the custom in Ososo, yesterday, while the body would be laid to rest tomorrow after a requiem mass.

Family and friends of the late Alaiya, on Saturday, last week, held a service of songs for him at the Redeem Christian Church of God’s Beautiful Gate Parish, Praise Hill Estate, Arepo, to bid him farewell.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .