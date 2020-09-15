Mild changes have been made to the squad of the Super Eagles ahead of their next set of international friendlies in October, reports owngoalnigeria.com.

The team will return to action for the first time since the 4-2 win over Lesotho in Maseru, with games against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia on October 9 and 10, respectively.

The games, which will be played in Austria, will afford the coaches the chance to try out new players ahead their competitive games in October and coach Gernot Rohr is open to calling up new players.

In the wake of doubts surrounding the availability of players like Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo, Kenneth Omeruo and Noah Sarenren Bazee, the coach has been forced to adjust his list.

The possible absence of the players could see the coach call up players who were not originally invited in the list, but in the long term plans of the coach particularly is for future games.

“Rohr is aware of the injury doubts about some players in the team and already plans are underway to call up replacement in their positions. All we are waiting for is to know if they will be able to make it or not. By this week, we should know better,” a source close to the coach, told owngoalnigeria.com.