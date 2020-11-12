The Super Eagles’ camp in Benin City came alive yesterday with the arrival of Africa’s costliest footballer, Victor Osimhen.

The Napoli of Italy star record signing joined the rest of the team in their training yesterday evening ahead of Friday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying clash with the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State capital.

The Napoli new buy on his Instagram field assured that he would be available for the double header against the Leone Stars after earlier speculations that Napoli were planning to hold him back from featuring in this weekend’s game over Coronavirus concerns.

Osimhen, 21, who had earlier suffered flight cancellation owing to the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Europe, said he had defeated every obstacles militating against his next national team cap.

Before hitting the Super Eagles’ camp, the goal poacher had declared his availability for Friday’s match with the caption; “Link up with the Eagles,” in a post on his social media twitter handle.

Osimhen, who is currently leading the qualifiers goalscorers’ chat, will be making his first appearance for the Super Eagles after inspiring the team with a brace on match day 2 against Lesotho in November last year.