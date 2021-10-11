Super Eagles defeated Central African Republic by two nil, in day four Group C game of qualifiers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

First half goals from Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen put the game beyond the Central Africa Republic’s reach.

Nigeria dominated most of the ball position in the opening segments of the game, but failed to make things happen in the final third.

Defender Balogun charged forward unexpectedly at the 29 minute of the game and tapped in from close range to put Nigeria in front.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa and Osimhen all had glaring chances to increase tally for the super Eagles, but were all caught wanting in front of goal.

However, Napoli forward made sure that Nigeria went to the break with a two goals lead, when he finished off a well worked team effort from the super Eagles.

Central Africa Republic looked more purposeful in the opening segments of the second half, with youngster Isaac Ngoma leading most of the assaults.

Victor Osimhen thought he had made it three goals for his side, but his goal bound efforts was cleared off the line by captain Ngam Ngam Saint_Cyr.

Coach Gernot Rohr took off captain Musa, Iheanacho and the seemingly injured Balogun, with Omeruo Kenneth, Ejuke Chidera and Innocent Bonke given the chance to have a taste of the Japoma stadium.

With a goal barren second half, the super Eagles carried the day 2-0, thereby revenging the 0-1 defeat they suffered at home in Lagos to the same opponents last Thursday.

Nigeria therefore tops Group C of the qualifiers with nine points, with two more games to go.

