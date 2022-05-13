Technical adviser to Rangers International F.C, Coach Abdul Maikaba has charged his wards to pray for NPFL players invited to defend the colors of the country in next month’s international friendly matches while waiting for their own time to be invited.

Coach Maikaba gave the charge, Wednesday, on the backdrop of the players invited by coach Salisu Yusuf for the international friendlies slated for the USA in which no player of the ‘Flying Antelopes’ made the list even with eight players making the list from the domestic league.

“This situation should not weigh you down in any way but rather, let it be a motivation to you. Most of the players invited are making their first appearance and I urge you to pray for them and wait for your turn which will come someday.”

