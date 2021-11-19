By Joe Apu

Thursday, reports made the rounds that Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr had been sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

According to online reports, the decision to sack the Franco-German gaffer was taken after a company associated with the senior National team of Nigeria, agreed to pay the termination clause in the contract of the coach.

It was gathered that the NFF communicated the decision to the former Niger and Burkina Faso coach, and have started the search for a new coach who will pilot the affairs of the team for the 2022 World Cup Play offs, and also the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

However, a statement from the Nigeria’s football –governing body, the NFF says there is no truth to the reports that it has sacked Super Eagles’ Head Coach, Gernot Rohr.

President of the NFF, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, said that no such decision has been taken.

“The Board of the NFF is studying the report of the Technical Committee, which it submitted after the match against Cape Verde in Lagos on Tuesday. There are a number of possibilities but we have not taken a decision to sack Gernot Rohr. I want to assure that whatever decision is eventually taken will be one that will please the generality of Nigerians.

“Mr. Rohr has a contract with the NFF and there is a procedure for disengagement. If we get to that bridge, both parties will look at the contract and see what has to be done both ways. The Super Eagles’ squad is a national asset and we are just fortunate to be in that space to take decisions. Any decision we take must be what will be acceptable to Nigerians from far and near.”

Rohr, a former Germany international defender, has led the Super Eagles in 54 international matches over the course of five years and three months, winning 28 of those matches.

Nigeria will face any of Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali or DR Congo for a place at Qatar 2022.

