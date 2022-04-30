By Joe Apu

Former Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Henry Nwosu, MON has described the sack of Coaches Augustine Eguavoen and Henry Nwosu as injurious to the future of Nigeria football.

Reacting to the choice of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF to hire a foreign coach for the Super Eagles, Nwosu, who was the youngest squad member of the 1980 Africa Nations Cup said while he is not against foreign coaches, he insists that both Nigerian coaches would have been of immense benefit to Nigeria.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“I do not believe that sacking Eguavoen and Amuneke was the best for Nigeria. The NFF only gave them adhoc appointment for two games; that they did not win and qualify for the World Cup is not enough. It’s time we have some confidence in our home grown coaches.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“In my opinion, our own coaches know our players better than the foreigners. They understand the pressures and our history and as such know the importance of what is at stake.”

Nwosu, stated that there is need to build the confidence level of domestic coaches the same way Senegal and Cameroon are doing.