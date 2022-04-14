The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will most likely settle for Portuguese coach, Jose Peseiro, as the next Super Eagles coach, reports owngoalnigeria.com.

Peseiro was announced as the coach of the team before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon but after Nigeria crashed out of the tournament, the NFF vetoed the agreement and allowed Austin Eguavoen to continue with the job on interim.

The team failed to deliver the World Cup ticket via the playoff and the coaching crew was subsequently sacked.A search for a new coach has started with the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON set to start in June.

One of the grey areas, which led to a breakdown in the deal to employ Peseiro, was his insistence on bringing in two assistants believed to be a technical assistant and also a fitness trainer. The NFF was not willing to accept it initially.

However, that area has been ironed out and he’s the favourite to be named the new coach on account that he has already started work before the previous agreement crashed. President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, is also keen on him.

The NFF, according to owngoalnigeria.com, sees Peseiro as someone who is within its budget unlike the other four names shortlisted for the job.