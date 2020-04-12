Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr is looking to have a good working relationship with his new assistant, Joseph Yobo, and has praised him for his motivation.

The former Everton defender was appointed into his new role this year by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after Imama Amapakabo was sacked.

Although it is believed the German tactician was not consulted in the appointment of the ex-Super Eagles’ captain, Rohr has started working well with him and he is impressed with his attitude.

“It is interesting to have such a former player with us,” Rohr told ESPN.

“I was satisfied with the job of Imama. He was a very good assistant. But NFF decided to change, so I have to accept. I see that this person now is in a good spirit and I am happy about it. There will not be any problem in our staff.

“I think it only could be so easy to say let’s do two years more. Nothing special from my side that I want more. So it could be very easy.”