Three-time champions, Super Eagles will know their first round opponents at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, when the draw is staged in April.

The Eagles had already qualified for the tournament, with a round of games to spare after they failed to qualify for the last two editions of the competition.

A top official of the Egypt Football Association (EFA) disclosed the AFCON draw would be conducted in the first week of April.

“The draw will be in the first week of April,” EFA official Ahmed Medjahed said.

“Six stadiums for the competition are already ready, while we will have all nine stadiums for the AFCON by April.”

The 2019 AFCON will see an expanded tournament of 24 teams and it would be played between June 15 and July 13.

This would be Egypt’s fifth time of staging the African football showpiece after the country hosted it in 1959, 1974, 1986 and 2006.

Egypt is a late replacement for Cameroon, who CAF said was not ready to host the best of African football.