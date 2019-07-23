Bunmi Ogunyale

Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles will on Monday, 29 of this month know their opponents for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

The draw will be held at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. The Nigerian side were first African team to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after beating Zambia 1–0 in Uyo.

Nigeria have qualified on five occasions for the mundial.

Nigeria were also paired with Benin Republic, Sierra Leone and Lesotho in Group L of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The draw ceremony was attended by African football legends Kanu Nwankwo and Samuel Etoo at the CAF headquarters in Cairo on Thursday.

The Gernot Rohr side will aim to qualify for the championship billed to hold in Cameroon in 2021 as they are clear favourites in the group.

Nigeria claimed bronze behind Senegal and Algeria in Egypt.

The qualifiers will begin in October 2019 and will end on November 2020.