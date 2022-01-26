By Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has assured that the team will return stronger after their shocking elimination from the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

The Saudi Arabia based winger, via his twitter handle @Ahmedmusa718, made this appeal shortly after the returned to the country on Tuesday.

Musa, who only came in as a second half substitute once in all four games the Super Eagles played in Cameroon, wrote: “In life, things wouldn’t always go the way we want them to and that’s something we have to accept however hard it is.

“We gave our 100% & unfortunately that wasn’t good enough to take us through. We won’t give up; we will do better next time. Thanks for all your support and prayers.”

The former Africa champions will aim at redeeming her image when they battle Black Stars of Ghana for 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket in the play offs in March.