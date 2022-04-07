By Joe Apu

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) may have lost the sum of N5.6 billion after the Super Eagles failed to pick a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Super Eagles players, according to a communiqué released Tuesday night after the meeting of NFF Executive Committee held in Abuja, were to receive 35% of the N5.6 billion (N1.6bn) had Nigeria qualified.

In fact, a record bonus of €12 million had been set aside by FIFA for all 32 national federations that qualified for the 2022 World Cup.

The communiqué read in part; “The standard agreement NFF had in place with the players that they will share 35% of the qualifying bonus Nigeria will earn by participating at the Qatar 2022 World Cup was also emphasized.”

In addition, the NFF also stated that in line with the statutes, a roadmap for new elections into the NFF Board would be designed at the Annual General Assembly (AGA) of the NFF once the ex parte injunction suspending the Congress from meeting is vacated.