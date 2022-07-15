After missing out on the 2022 World Cup, the Super Eagles are looking to make every window count regardless, with friendlies expected to come up in September.

That plan may have hit roadblocks according to an official close to the situation.

The top source exclusively revealed to Soccernet that there are efforts being made to get the Super Eagles busy for the period. He, however, added that CAF’s unpredictability makes scheduling more difficult.

The source revealed that CAF may organise something during the period and that has limited how far the organisers have gone in ensuring Nigeria gets a game.

Another difficulty he revealed they are facing is the congested nature of the period.

He said no European team would be available for the period, as they’ll be playing the UEFA Nations League.

The source told Soccernet that they had worked to organise four friendly matches for the Super Eagles in June until CAF decided to play two AFCON qualifiers during the period.

He said that the absence of a clear calendar makes planning difficult and the Nigerian national team may not be playing any games, at least for now, until CAF declares it’s a free window for the various national teams.

Recall that Nigeria faced Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Principé in June, days after the Nigerians had lost in straight friendly matches in the US to Mexico and Ecuador.

The Super Eagles were initially billed to face Guinea Bissau in double-header qualifying clashes but the games have since been postponed following CAF’s decision to postpone the 2023 AFCON to 2024.