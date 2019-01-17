Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick said winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations remains one of the major priorities for the Super Eagles.

Having qualified for the bi-annual tournament slated for Egypt this summer, with a game to spare in the qualifying series, the former Sports administrator of Delta State reiterated the need for adequate preparation for the senior national to add to their existing three trophies.

It would be recalled that Nigeria last won the AFCON trophy in 2013 in South Africa under late Super Eagles’ coach, Stephen Keshi, where the team defeated Burkina Faso 1-0 in the final, thanks to a Sunday Mba’s solitary goal.

“There are so many competitions this year and we intend to put our best foot forward in each and everyone of them. The target always is to emerge victorious. However, the big one that we do not want to miss is the AFCON title. We have won it three times, but we want it for a fourth time, so that we can close the gap with the likes of Egypt and Cameroon.

“The NFF will work with the technical crew to achieve an excellent preparation of the Super Eagles for the tournament. Everything legitimate would be done to ensure the Super Eagles triumph in Egypt.

“The NFF will equally give the Super Falcons all the support to perform excellently at the World Cup.”

