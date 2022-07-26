By Bolaji Okunola

New Southampton signing, Joe Aribo has described his Super Eagles Number 10 shirt a burden.

The Scottish brought up, while narrating his route to stardom, stated this in a YouTube video posted on his latest twitter handle.

Having inherited the shirt from legendary late Muda Lawal, Henry Nwosu, Etim Esin, Austin Okocha, John Obi Mikel and host of others, Aribo hinted he is a work in progress compared to his predecessors.

Stressing further, the erstwhile Rangers midfield disclosed he was under pressure rocking the jersey number during his national team debut in a friendly against Ukraine in September 2019.

Surprisingly, he emerged a scoring debutant in the 2-2 draw and later toppled it with a superb goal on his second appearance the following month, a 1-1 draw in the friendly against former world champions, Brazil in Singapore.

“ In terms of the Nigeria call up, I’ll never forget the first time, I got called up, like, and it was a crazy feeling.

“ And I remember the first game, it was against Ukraine and like where everyone sitting in front of a number, and I got given the number 10. So even in myself, I’m sitting there thinking. Is this my shirt? Like, I didn’t even put my stuff down. I was waiting for someone to actually tell me like, yeah, you’re wearing the 10.”