The Super Eagles of Nigeria are the 21st most valuable international team in the world and the third most valuable in Africa.

According to Transfer Markt, the Super Eagles squad has a total value of €226.65m (N109B) with Wilfred Ndidi, the most valuable player in the team at €60m.

And that makes the three-time African Champions the third-most valuable team on the continent. Ivory Coast are the most valuable African team and 14th in the world with a value of €321.38m, followed by the best team on the continent, Senegal, with a market value of €299.00m.

Meanwhile, England have the most valuable team in the world with a market value of €1.18bn. They are followed by World Champions France (€1.07bn), European Champions Italy (€916.00m), Germany (€882.00m) and Spain (€754.50m) in the top five.

