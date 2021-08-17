By Bunmi Ogunyale

Former African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles will open their campaign at the AFCON 2021 against eternal rivals, Pharaohs of Egypt in Group D of the competition.

The tie is slated to hold at 30,000 capacity Garoua Roume Adja Stadium on Tuesday, January 11 at 5pm Nigeria time.

The Gernot Rohr lads will also slug it out with less-fancied Sudan and Guinea Bissau for the knockout stage tickets from the group.

Nigeria lost 3-1 to Egypt at the group stage when they met Egypt in 2010 edition of the tournament hosted by Angola.

In Group A, Cameroon who are the hosts were drawn against Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde, while Senegal will battle it out with Zimbabwe, Guinea and Malawi.

In Group C, Morocco will have Ghana, debutant Comoros and Gabon to contend with while the defending Champions, Algeria will battle Sierra Lone, Equitorial Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire.

Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania and Gambia will also face off in Group F of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony and first game will take place at the new 60,000 seat Paul Biya Stadium in Yaounde.

Stadiums in Garoua, Bafoussam, Limbe and Douala will be also be used during the month-long tournament which kicks off on January 9 and ends on February 6, 2022.

The 2021 Nations Cup had to be postponed twice due to wet weather concerns and COVID-19 and even the draw, originally set for June, was delayed by the pandemic.