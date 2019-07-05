Looking ahead to the intriguing Africa Cup of Nations clash against Cameroon, manager Gernot Rohr has highlighted that the Super Eagles have one advantage over the defending champions.

Tomorrow’s clash comes six days after Nigeria’s last game in the group stage vs Madagascar, while the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon were in action on Tuesday, meaning they have only three days to prepare for the battle. “We have little advantage that they played on Tuesday, and we played on Sunday, so, let us try to take advantage physically and mentally because everybody wants to do well now,’’ Rohr told the Super Eagles media team.

Nigeria holds a strong lead over Cameroon in head-to-head matches and has not lost to the five-time African champions in regulation time since 1989.

Rohr believed all the omens point to another Nigeria win as they thrashed Cameroon in their next game after losing 2-0 to South Africa in 2017.

‘’There’s something similar; we lost 2-0 at home to South Africa and then there was a Cameroon game. Now we lost against Madagascar 2-0 and it’s again Cameroon, so it can be a good omen, I hope so.

‘’Everybody wants to do well, especially after the disappointment against Madagascar; we changed the team, we wanted to play with some other players to keep them in the rhythm of the competition. Now, the best team has to start do the best to make Nigerians proud.’’