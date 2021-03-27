The Super Eagles left for Cotonou yesterday morning, and the players looked to be in high spirits despite the mode of transportation

Soccernet can confirm that Super Eagles stars were full of life as they travelled to Cotonou on Friday morning ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin on Saturday evening.

The team journeyed by boat to Benin’s commercial capital before travelling by road to Port-Novo, where the match will take place.

Although Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun expressed their fears over the transportation mode, the players looked excited about the unusual transportation method.

The team was led by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick along with some officials from the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC).