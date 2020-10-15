According to Transfermarkt, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently the second most expensive team in Africa with a valuation of €230.68million, Reel Radio reports.

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi is currently Nigeria’s most valuable player, while Victor Osimhen occupies second spot following his €70million move to Serie A giants Napoli.

Senegal are Africa’s costliest team with a value of €344.43million and are ranked 12th in the world.

The Teranga Lions have world-class players including Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli, Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

According to Transfermarkt, Nigeria are behind their West African neighbours, Senegal, in Africa, and occupy the 21st position in the world.

Morocco, who have the likes of Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, are third in Africa and 23rd in the world as the Atlas Lions are worth €189. 83million.