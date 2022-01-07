The Super Eagles have been listed as the third most expensive side of the 24 teams featuring at the forth-coming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, with star-studded Senegal and Ivory Coast in first and second places.

This is according to football statistics website, Trans- fermarkt. According to the website, "the total value of Nigerian players in the squad for the AFCON is worth €244.28m, with Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, the Eagles' most valuable player at €60m, followed by Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze at €20m respectively." Everton forward, Alex Iwobi and Almeria striker, Sadiq Umar, are valued at €18m each. Germany-based Taiwo Awoniyi has a valuation of €15m while Frank Onyeka and Joe Aribo both have a tag of €10m apiece. Senegal is currently ranked the most valuable African side at the AFCON. The Lions of Teranga are valued at €341.90m, with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane's valu- ation reaching €80. Centre-Back Kalidou Koulibaly is €45m while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is valued at €32m. With Wilfried Zaha (€40m), Nicolas Pépé (€40m), Sébastien Haller (€40m) making the Ivory Coast squad for the AFCON, Les Éléphants were ranked as the third most valuable squad in Cameroon. Despite the omission of €35m Hakim Ziyech, Morocco are still the fourth ranked team in the competition, thanks to Paris Saint-Germain right-back, Achraf Hakimi, who is valued at €70m, taking the overall valuation of the Atlas Lions to €218.10m.