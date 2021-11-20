By Paul Erewuba

Ahead of the draw for the final play off for the Qatar World Cup, Nigeria’s Super Eagles maintain their number five position and are therefore still in contention for seeding.

In the November 2021 ranking released yesterday, the Super Eagles are still number 36 in the world. The only changes within Africa top 10 is Cameroon overtaking Ghana as both exchanged the seventh and eight position.

Globally, Belgium still holds on tenaciously to the number one position that they have been since 2018. In the month of November that is under consideration, a total of 145 games were played.

The biggest drop in ranking was by Central African Republic which although shocked Nigeria with a 1-0 defeat in Lagos last month but followed up with three successive losses to Nigeria in Douala, Cape Verde away and Liberia in Morocco.

Central African Republic dropped 15 steps down the ladder.

