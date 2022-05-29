Versatile Everton winger Alex Iwobi is delighted to be invited to the Super Eagles for their internationals friendly matches June.

The Hale End Academy product was omitted from the Nigeria roster for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana in March due to the red card he received shortly after coming off the bench in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations round of sixteen clashes with Tunisia.

Given his form for the Toffees in the business stage of the season, the unavailability of some key players and his early arrival in camp, it is all but confirmed that Iwobi will be named in the starting lineup for the team next friendly against Ecuador.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking with the Super Eagles Media Officer, Babafemi Raji after training o, the winger was quoted saying: “It has been very good. Everyone is here to impress and everyone is giving a 100 percent.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“It’s our first time with the new coach and the staff and we are warming into their ideas. It’s still early stages but we are enjoying our time so far in this short period.

“We just have to make sure it continues this way to keep this unity and chemistry going.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .